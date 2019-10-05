Follow story
Evelyn Marie Thesing
October 05, 2019
Evelyn Marie Thesing
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Evelyn Marie Thesing, 13, of La Crescent died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Church of the Crucifixion Catholic Church, 423 So. 2nd St., La Crescent. The Rev. John Evans will officiate with burial to be held in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday in Church of the Crucifixion. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Marie Thesing, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 8, 2019
