Evelyn Lillian Schye
March 06, 2020
Evelyn Lillian Schye
CASHTON -- Evelyn Lillian Schye, 98, of Cashton passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Norseland Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cashton. Pastor Amanda Schultz-Garcia will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the Coon Prairie Lutheran Cemetery near Westby. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday, at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
Events
