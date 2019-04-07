Evelyn Irene Metcalf

HOLMEN -- Evelyn Irene Metcalf, 83, of Holmen passed away surrounded by loved ones Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born to Harvey and Juanita (Robinson) Wade in Valley City, Ill., Dec. 29, 1935. She was wed to Cecil Frosch, who preceded her in death, later she was joined in marriage to Francis "Red" Metcalf, who preceded her in death.

Evelyn spent her career in a variety of ways; waitressing in the Sunrise Café in Fulton, Ill., as a hairdresser for her family and friends, and several enjoyable years working at Finnottes in La Crosse, especially making Easter baskets. She was a great cook and loved family holidays and baking at home. She enjoyed, the river, fishing, gambling, crossword puzzles, scratch-off lottery tickets and playing bingo. She was a great bowler and was a member of the 600 club. Most of all she loved people.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Robert Linder, William Linder, Gwen Barbour, Peggy Wisdom and Anthony Frosch; and stepchildren, Luanne, Butch, Patty, Robert and David; grandchildren, Matthew, Katie, Alex, Heidi, Crystal, Billy, Scotty, Leslie, CJ, Mikey and Tony; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special nephew, Darwin; special niece, Cindy; and her lifetime friend, Clarissa. She was preceded in death by grandson, John Severtson; siblings, Genny, Donna, Ray, Edgar and Clifford; stepson, Joe; and special nephew, Randy.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial visitation in Evelyn's honor, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse, concluding with a time to share memories and a eulogy of her life. Please visit to share online condolences.