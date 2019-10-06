Evelyn Larson
Evelyn Larson

October 06, 2019

WESTBY -- Evelyn Josephine Larson, 88, of Westby died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Funeral services for Evelyn will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate with burial following the service at Coon Prairie Cemetery outside of Westby. Friends may call during visitations from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday evening, Oct. 10, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby or from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials might be directed to Bethel Home and Services in Viroqua, or Norseland nursing home in Westby, in Evelyns name.
On-line condolences may be left at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family, (608) 634-2100.
Published on October 8, 2019
in memory of Evelyn
