Evelyn R. Knutson

FERRYVILLE/MADISON, Wis. -- Evelyn R. Knutson, 90, of Ferryville, formerly of Madison, passed away at Gundersen Lutheran Health Care in La Crosse on Thursday, May 23.

Evelyn was born Oct. 31, 1928, in rural Soldiers Grove, to George and Stella (Maybee) Boak.

Evelyn married Leonard L. Knutson Nov. 1, 1944. Evelyn worked for over 40 years as a cook at the University of Wisconsin, Madison Campus. During that time, she met many students who became lifelong friends, and exchanged greeting cards for years even after they had graduated and moved on.

Evelyn and Leonard bought a farm in rural Ferryville area of Crawford County in 1970. From that time on, until they both retired from their jobs in Madison every weekend and summer spent at the farm. Mother loved bowling and especially state bowling tournaments. She loved fishing, playing spoons, and all card games and scrabble with family and friends. She enjoyed watching Dale Ernhardt racing on Sunday and her music idol was Elvis. Upon their retirement, they moved to their beloved farm and built their home.

Evelyn was preceded in death by Leonard, her husband of 59 years; her parents; and two sisters, her grandsons, Lydell Knutson and Shane Michaels; and granddaughter, Alicia Knutson; and two sons-in-law, William Husebo and Gordon Kraut.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Eveon Husebo, Carolyn (Glen) Johnson, Lauren (Karan) Knutson, Lenora Kraut, Lewis (Dee) Knutson; nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church on County Road J, rural Soldiers Grove. Friends may call from noon until time of services at the church. Pastor Charles Miller will officiate and burial will be in the South Kickapoo Cemetery. The Sime Funeral Home of Readstown is serving the family.