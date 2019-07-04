Evelyn Elizabeth Jenssen
July 04, 2019

Evelyn Elizabeth Jenssen Evelyn Elizabeth (Huber) Jensen
LA CRESCENT, Minn./LA CROSSE -- Evelyn Elizabeth (Huber) Jensen, 93, of La Crescent/La Crosse, died peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Eagle Crest North in Onalaska. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on July 6, 2019
