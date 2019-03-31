Evelyn P. Harpstreith
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Evelyn P. Harpstreith

October 28, 1921 - March 31, 2019

Evelyn P. Harpstreith Evelyn P. Harpstreith
Evelyn P. Harpstreith, 97, of La Crosse died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. She was born in Eitzen, Minn., Oct. 28, 1921, to Peter and Hannah (Gran) Nelson. Evelyn married Leo J. Harpstreith and he preceded her in death in 1992.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday morning. To read the entire obituary or leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 2, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Evelyn
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 02, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.