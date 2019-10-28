Evelyn Brocher
October 28, 2019

Evelyn Nuzum Brocher, 94, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sacramento, Calif. Evelyn was survived by daughters, Kathryn (Joseph) Van Sickle, of Sacramento, Susan (Joseph) Krall; and son, Thomas of South San Francisco; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four nephews and three nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Donald; her sister, Priscilla Peterson; and a son, Timothy.
Funeral arrangements were handled by East Lawn, Andrews & Greilich Mortuary, Sacramento. Donations in her memory may be made either to the staff at Carlton Senior Living, 1071 Fulton Ave., Sacramento, Calif. 95825, or to the Schlitz Audubon Nature Preserve, 1111 E. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee, Wis. 53217.
Published on November 2, 2019
