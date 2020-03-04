Follow story
Evan Francis William Gavin
March 04, 2020
Evan Francis William Gavin
TOMAH -- Evan Francis William Gavin, 21, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home.
A celebration of Evan's life will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor Krysta Deede at the American Legion on Monday. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 5, 2020
