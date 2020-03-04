Evan Francis William Gavin
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Evan Francis William Gavin

March 04, 2020

Evan Francis William Gavin Evan Francis William Gavin
TOMAH -- Evan Francis William Gavin, 21, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home.
A celebration of Evan's life will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor Krysta Deede at the American Legion on Monday. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 5, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Evan Francis William Gavin, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Evan
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 05, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.