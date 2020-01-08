Eunice E. Grabhorn
January 08, 2020

ROCKLAND -- Eunice E. Grabhorn, 90, of Rockland passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, W3565 CTH M, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 3636 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of loss. To view the complete obituary and offer online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 14, 2020
