Eugene W. Wilder

Eugene Walter Wilder, 90, of La Crosse died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family with his loving wife holding his hand.

He was born Oct. 23, 1928, in La Crosse, to Walter and Anna Wilder. In his early years he attended a one room schoolhouse on Losey Blvd., and was a La Crosse youth archery champion. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1946.

Gene married La Vonne Mae Johnson at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse, Sept. 7, 1950. Together they raised three children.

He served in the U.S. Army in the artillery division during the Korean War.

Gene was an industrial engineer for Trane Company, for 38 years and a member of Trane's 25 Year Club until his retirement in 1988.

He was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling, sports and spending time with his family.

Gene is survived by his wife of 68 years, La Vonne; their three children, Ross, Sandra (Robert) Weeth and Todd (Marilyn), all of La Crosse; his three grandchildren, Ian Weeth (Emily Miller) and Leah and Ryan Wilder, all of La Crosse; one great-grandchild, Gage Weeth of La Crosse; two brothers, Joseph (Mick) Wilder of Florida and Daniel (Mary) Wilder of La Crosse. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dale Wilder.

Gene's family would like to extend a special thanks to the Gundersen Hospice staff for the loving care they gave him in his final days.

There will be a private burial at Oak Grove Cemetery with military rites, to be provided by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52.

