Eugene L. Pickering
January 05, 2020
Eugene 'Geno' L. Pickering
IRVING, Texas/BANGOR -- Eugene "Geno" L. Pickering, 83, of Irving, originally of Bangor passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in his home surrounded by family, after a fierce two-year+ battle against Lewy Body Dementia. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m Saturday, Jan. 18, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m until the time of service. To view the full obituary and send online condolences please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 14, 2020
in memory of Eugene
