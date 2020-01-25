Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Eugene C. Falkenberg
June 02, 1935 - January 25, 2020
Eugene 'Gene' C. Falkenberg
Eugene "Gene" C. Falkenberg, 84, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in rural Chippewa County, Wis., June 2, 1935, to Carl and Rose (Jiskra) Falkenberg. On June 30, 1956, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Bunning at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Jim Falls, Wis. Gene was an agent for AAL in La Crosse, for 25 years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. The Rev. Daniel Olson will officiate. Burial will be in the Cornell Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska and again from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the church. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Luther High School Building Fund. A complete obituary is available at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Eugene "Gene" C. Falkenberg, 84, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in rural Chippewa County, Wis., June 2, 1935, to Carl and Rose (Jiskra) Falkenberg. On June 30, 1956, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Bunning at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Jim Falls, Wis. Gene was an agent for AAL in La Crosse, for 25 years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. The Rev. Daniel Olson will officiate. Burial will be in the Cornell Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska and again from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the church. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Luther High School Building Fund. A complete obituary is available at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 27, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Eugene
in memory of Eugene
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 27, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.