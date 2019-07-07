Follow story
Eugene L. Brown
Eugene L. Brown, 81, completed his journey after a long battle with cancer and joined his so loved wife, Marguerite, daughter, Deborah Gannon and son, Thomas, in heaven Feb. 1, 2019. Committal ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday July 13, at the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse.
Published on July 7, 2019
