Eugene L. Brown

Eugene L. Brown, 81, completed his journey Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, after his battle with cancer. He has joined his loving wife, Marguerite (nee Murphy) along with his daughter, Deborah Gannon and son, Thomas Brown.

Loving father of James and Steven Brown; and father-in-law of Joseph Gannon and Karen Brown; special grandfather to Daniel, Matthew (Amy) and Anthony (Courtney) Gannon, Bethany (Michael) Schmid, Jennifer, Kevin, Brian and Eric (Alyssa) Brown and Murphy and Kennedy Brown; great-grandfather of Jacob, Caleb, Mason, Brayden, Stella and Benjamin Gannon and Parker, Bailey and Skylar Brown; fond brother of Marilyn (Robert) Servais, Michael Brown and Joan (Fabian ) Gutierrez. Also survived by many relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Magdalene Brown; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Brown.

Born in La Crosse, Gene and Meg raised their family in Milwaukee. They retired to Florida and Black River Falls, then settled in Fredonia, Wis. Gene served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years and the Milwaukee Police Department for 30 years, retiring as a detective and a member of the bomb squad.

The family would like to thank Dr. Allen Torkelson and the staff at Aurora Grafton Cancer Center, along with the staffs at Horizon Hospice and Forest Haven Assisted Living in Fredonia, for the care they have given Dad. Memorial gathering from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Sat. Feb. 23, all at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 8200 W. Denver Ave. Milwaukee. Burial in La Crosse, at a later date. Jelacic Funeral Home, phone 414-466-2134, serving the family.