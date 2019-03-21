Ethelmae Ostrem
Ethelmae Ostrem

March 21, 2019

Ethelmae Ostrem, 95, of Viroqua died Thursday March 21, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua.
Funeral services for Ethel will be at noon Monday March 25, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate with burial following the service at Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon during a visitation at the church before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy 56W) in Viroqua is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on March 22, 2019
