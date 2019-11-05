Follow story
Esther M. Vandre
November 05, 2019
Esther M. Vandre
Esther M. Vandre, 100, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Hearten House II in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, Minn. Private family entombment will take place in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Esther's family would like to thank her team from Inclusa, Dr. Erin Morcomb, the staff at Hearten House II and Mayo Hospice, for their loving care and support. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 9, 2019
Funeral Mass
Saturday November 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
34 Main Street, Hokah, MN
