Esther Elizabeth Stewart
October 30, 2019
Esther Elizabeth Stewart
Esther Elizabeth Stewart, cherished infant daughter of Bill and Emily (Boland) Stewart of La Crosse, died at birth Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Esther is lovingly survived by her parents; her sisters, Everly and Sloane; her maternal grandparents, Ruth and Jerry Boland of Rochester, Minn.; her paternal grandparents, Denise and Donald Murphy of Janesville, Wis., and Charles and Ella Stewart of Ft. Worth, Texas; maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Scheckel of Soldiers Grove; paternal great-grandmother, Beverly Biely of Janesville, Wis.; her aunts and uncles, Mariah (Ben) Harris, Greg (Rebecca) Stewart, Amy (Brett) Jacobson and Shane Murphy; and numerous great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service for Esther will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Frank Abnet will officiate. Family and friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 2, 2019
