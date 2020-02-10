Esther M. Blair
MILWAUKEE/COON VALLEY -- Esther M. (Jacobson) Blair, 91, of Milwaukee and formerly of Coon Valley died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate, with burial at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 12, 2020
