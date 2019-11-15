Erwin C. Mikelson

Erwin "Mike" Carl Mikelson, 88, of La Crosse died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Nelson, Wis., to John and Clara (Bromer) Mikelson.

Erwin attended Winona State University. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and enjoyed telling stories of his time stationed in Alaska. Erwin married Ardys Landsverk Sept. 19, 1953, and they had five children, Virginia "Ginger," John, Linda, Thomas and Paul. Erwin's career was in quality control for Trane Company in La Crosse and Tecumseh Products in Somerset, Ky. He retired in 1993, and he and Ardys moved to Las Vegas, Nev., to be near their son, Paul and his family. Erwin enjoyed golf and bowling and in the fall he hunted deer with his brother, Orlin, on the family farm in Nelson. Erwin was a lifelong Packers fan (GO PACK GO) and a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. On Friday and Saturday nights during falls and winters, he could usually be found refereeing high school basketball and football games in the towns surrounding La Crosse. One Monday night, when John was 11, Erwin accompanied him to his boy scout meeting and stayed on to become a long-time member of the scout leader team for Troop 4, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Erwin loved animals and had several long-lived pets, including his cat, Freeway and his little dog, Gunnar. Erwin and Ardys were lifelong members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). In their later years, they were members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. With his abiding faith in Christ, Erwin faithfully guided Ardys through her last years of cancer and Alzheimer's disease. He looked forward to joining her and his daughter, Linda, who died as a child, in heaven.

Erwin is survived by their daughter, Virginia Prellwitz (Gary); and sons, John (Patricia), Tom (Hortensia) and Paul (Jill); grandchildren, Aaron, Micah and Rachel Prellwitz, Claudia Travizo, Irene Pena and Allison Mikelson; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Emily Travizo and Madelyn and Adelyn Pena; nephews, David Mikelson (Diane) and Danny Mikelson (Sharon); and his sister-in-law, Beatrice was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ardys; his daughter, Linda; and his brother, Orlin.

The family will hold a private burial. Erwin will be interred with his wife, alongside his daughter in Nelson Cemetery. The family is deeply appreciative to the staff of Hillview Healthcare Center, Gundersen Clinic Hospice and Erwin's granddaughter, Allison Mikelson, for their kind and dedicated care. Memorials may be made to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Ct., Onalaska, WI, 54650.