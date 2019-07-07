Ervin William Malin

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Ervin William Malin, 90, of Prior Lake passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Erv was born in 1928 and was raised on a dairy farm near Genoa. After graduating from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, he gave four years of service to the U.S. Navy. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a degree in landscape architecture. Erv was active in sports, playing high school football, basketball and baseball and went on to play basketball for the University of Wisconsin. He retained this love of sports throughout his life.

In 1954, he married Jelaine (Gabrielson) Malin. They lived in Madison until 1960, then made their way to the Twin Cities area. In 1962, they purchased a scenic hobby farm in rural Belle Plaine, Minn., where they raised their eight children. Erv and Jelaine loved their homestead. They grew fruits and vegetables and raised a variety of farm animals; however the horses were his favorite. He designed and built the family home and all of the outbuildings on the property. Erv fostered an appreciation for the beauty and simplicity of living in natural surroundings and instilled this in his family. He served on the Belle Plaine School Board and the Scott County Planning Commission and worked as a landscape architect with Minnesota Valley Landscape, for many years.

He is survived by his eight children, Mitzi (Duane) Enns, Deb Malin Liedahl, Jon (Deb) Malin, Steve (Kate) Malin, Elizabeth Malin Waldinger, Sara (Pat) Malin Mackey, Joel Malin, Ross Malin; 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Emmaline; and brother, Jerry.

Erv was preceded in death by his by loving wife, Jelaine; his parents, Joseph and Mae (Jambois) Malin; and six brothers.

Please join in celebrating his life at noon Friday, July 26, at Wagner Funeral Home, 17365 Johnson Memorial Highway, Jordan, Minn., 55352, with a time of gathering one hour prior at the funeral home. A luncheon will immediately follow the service.

Please send memorials honoring Erv to The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, , or the American Heart Association, .