Ervin (Erv) M. Janisch

Ervin (Erv) M. Janisch, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from a prolonged illness and lengthy hospital stay. He was a very loving and generous man whose passion for life will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was born March 13, 1937, in La Crosse, to Emil and Margaret (Mullenburg) Janisch. United in marriage to his lifelong companion of 64 years Hazel Richmond Feb, 26, 1955.

Ervin raised his family on French Island teaching them to fish, hunt, and play many sports. He enjoyed these activities as a participant, spectator and High School Official. As an avid outdoorsman he looked forward to spending time in the woods and on the water with friends and family. Erv especially enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren excel in athletics, academics, fishing and hunting; throughout his working life and in retirement.

Erv found his calling as a salesman for the W. A. Roosevelt Company in La Crosse where his career spanned 45 years before retiring in 2004. He took great pride in serving the needs of plumbing and heating contractors throughout Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa.

He was happiest when family was around to discuss any topic that came up. Rehashing old hunting stories was always a favorite, and then were better and more humorous with each telling. He freely handed out advice on how to be successful in work, play and as a person. Whether hearing a turkey gobble, watching ducks decoying, flushing a rooster, or having a nice buck slip through the woods, he loved sharing those experiences with friends and family.

Erv enjoyed traveling with Hazel and friends to sporting events, especially Packers games at Lambeau and the occasional casino trip to Las Vegas.

He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

Survived by his wife, Hazel (Richmond); sons, Dan (DeAnn Lundene) of Onalaska, Joe (Barb) of Kansas, Tom (partner Terri) of La Crosse, Eric of Madison, Peter (Michelle) of La Crosse; grandchildren, Margaret, Kelly Terrill (Tommy), Matt (Crystal), Jeremy (Tiffany), Kate Zirzow (Chris), Nicole Yates (Tony), Emilia, Joshua, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ella; brother, James (Carol); sisters-in-law, Shirley Janisch, Diana Janisch, Carla Korish, Mary Horton (Joel), Karen Sherry (Wayne). Numerous nieces and nephews and his fur buddy, Walter.

Preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Margaret (Mullenberg); infant son, Ervin Jr., Brothers Raymond and Delbert, Great friend and hunting buddy Mark Horton, Sister-in-Law, Gina Schaller, Brothers-in-law Erwin Korish, Francis Schaller, Steve Theiss and Kletus Sandau.

The Family would like to thank all the caregivers both in La Crosse and Rochester, especially the Doctors and Staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester who gave the utmost care, compassion and knowledge in helping to navigate this difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman with Monsignor Roger Stoetzel officiating. Burial will follow in French Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. Online guestbook is available at .