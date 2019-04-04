Ervin Dale Gudgeon
Ervin Dale Gudgeon

April 04, 2019

LA FARGE -- Ervin Dale Gudgeon, 90, of La Farge died Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Funeral services for Ervin will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate with burial in "Home Cemetery" rural Ontario. Friends may call during a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 9, at the church or one hour before the service Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. To view the entire obituary or leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home in La Farge is serving the family, 608-625-4244.
Published on April 8, 2019
