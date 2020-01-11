Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Ernest Gronemus
January 11, 2020
CASHTON - Ernest "Ernie" Gronemus, 82, of rural Cashton passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation, beginning with the rosary at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and will continue until 4 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
