Ernest Gronemus
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ernest Gronemus

January 11, 2020

Ernest Gronemus Ernest 'Ernie' Gronemus
CASHTON - Ernest "Ernie" Gronemus, 82, of rural Cashton passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation, beginning with the rosary at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and will continue until 4 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 16, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Ernest Gronemus, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Ernest
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Visitation

Sunday January 19, 2020
12:45 PM - 4:00 PM

Cashton - Torkelson Funeral Home
720 Wisconsin Street, Cashton, WI, United States

Order flowers for Ernest's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Ernest's Visitation begins.

Visitation

Monday January 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

St. Peter's Catholic Church
State HWY 33, Rockland, WI, United States

Order flowers for Ernest's Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before Ernest's Visitation begins.

Mass of Christian Burial

Monday January 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM

St. Peter's Catholic Church
State HWY 33, Rockland, WI, United States

Order flowers for Ernest's Mass of Christian Burial

Guaranteed delivery before Ernest's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 16, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.