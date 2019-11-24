Follow story
Erma M. Esch
November 24, 2019
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Erma M. Esch, 88, of Caledonia passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 25, 2019
