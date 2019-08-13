Follow story
Erling M. Sherry
August 13, 2019
Erling "Pete" M. Sherry
ONALASKA -- Erling "Pete" M. Sherry, 86, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Black River Memorial Hospital. Services are pending. A full obituary with service information will be provided by the Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory.
