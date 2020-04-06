Erik K. Groothuis
Erik K. Groothuis

CHASKA, Minn. -- Erik K. Groothuis, 51 of Chaska, left the loving arms of his family Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to go to his forever home with Jesus. He bravely battled cancer for 17 months to have more time with the loves of his life, Melissa and Bella.
Erik, a man with a huge heart, spent his entire life serving others; he made a difference for everyone who knew him. A celebration of his amazing life will be held at a later date, at Westwood Community Church in Excelsior, Minn. Further information will be updated when dates and times are confirmed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Commission Ministers Network, or to the family. All gifts will be used to break cycles of poverty for children in Guatemala, the country that blessed Erik with his greatest gift, his daughter, Bella. Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chaska, Minn., 952-448-2137.
Published on April 6, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Erik K. Groothuis, please visit Tribute Store.
