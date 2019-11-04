Enid Mellen

God has called her name and she is his. Enid Mellen, 96, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse.

Enid Mae was born May 11, 1923, in La Crosse, the first child of Edward and Naomi (Erickson) Mutch, of Dallas, S.D., where Ed taught and coached basketball in the high school. When Enid was still very young, they bought land in Richland County and began farming. Enid's sister, Rosemarie, came along eight years later. Enid graduated from Ithaca High School in 1941. She then attended business school in Madison, Wis., and began working for an insurance company. She married her high school sweetheart, Earl Mellen, June 7, 1947. They then began farming on Aubrey Corners, on highway 58.

They worked side by side farming and raising their two daughters, Kristy and Karyn. Along with being a busy farm wife and mother, Enid, belonged to Aubrey Homemakers and taught Sunday school. When running the farm began to be too much, Enid and Earl built a beautiful home overlooking Aubrey Corners and rented the farm. Enid was always working on her flowerbeds and plants. In 2004, they built a house in Richland Center on Leslie Drive. Earl only got to enjoy his new home a short time. In 2013, Enid was named an Outstanding Farm Wife, for Richland County. Enid continued living on Leslie Drive until 2016, when she fell and broke her hip. After recovering from that she decided to move closer to her family in La Crosse.

Her address might have said La Crosse, but her heart was in Richland Center, Aubrey Corners and Ithaca.

Enid is survived by her daughters, Kristine (Thomas) Fry of La Crosse and Karyn (Peter John) Garratt of Las Vegas; her grandsons, Christopher (Kris) Fry of Mindoro and Timothy Fry of La Crosse; her granddaughters, Devon (Matt) Maltese of Las Vegas and Brittany Garratt of Clarksville, Va.; her great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Ella, Madelyn, Hayden, Jackson, Layne, Reagan, Ryder and Izabella. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Carthew of Elizabethtown, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; his parents, Martha and Alfred Jewell; sister, Rosemarie Carthew; Earl's brother and wife, Vernon and Jackie Mellen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the church.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at .