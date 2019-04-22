Follow story
Emogene Ella Eggen
April 08, 1924 - April 22, 2019
Emogene Ella Eggen
Emogene Ella Eggen, 95, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home. She was born to Robert and Teresa (Jerome) Wadel April 8, 1924. She married Glenn Eggen in 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1979.
Emogene is survived by her daughter, Janice (Eugene) Hutzenbuehler; grandson, Todd Holley; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Brandon Holley and Morgan (Keith) Hendrickson; a great-great-granddaughter, Lily Hendrickson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Tony Holley; and three sisters, Vivian Helgerson, Erma Schroeder and Norma Lodoen.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and burial will be in the Burns Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on April 23, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.