Emily R. Peterson

DAKOTA, Minn. -- Emily R. Peterson, 66, of Dakota passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in her home. She was born May 25, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Carl and Carolyn (Pillsbury) Weimer. At a young age her family moved to Winona, Minn. There she graduated from Winona Senior High School and attended Winona State University. She married Lynn "Pete" Peterson June 30, 1977, in Winona. They then moved to Dresbach, Minn., where they owned and operated Pete's Inn until 1998. She was also employed at State Bank of La Crosse for 30 years retiring in 2016. Emily enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Pete; three daughters, Lindsey (Brian) Smiley of Brooklyn Center, Minn., Lauren (Robert Schroeder) Peterson of La Crescent, Minn., and Allison (Nicole Schroeder) Peterson of Northfield, Minn.; five grandchildren, Dylan, Lynnea, Noah, Henry, Veda and another on the way; one sister, Penny (Dick) Otto of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Wendy Weimer.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent, followed by a gathering at Pete's Inn in Dresbach.