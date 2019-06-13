Emily Ruth McConaghy

Emily Ruth McConaghy, 100, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor of La Crosse.

She was born in La Crosse, Nov. 18, 1918. She married Arthur J. McConaghy April 27, 1946, in La Crosse. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Emily was a member of the Nakomis Grandmothers Club and was honored as Grandmother of the Year in 2004. She was also a long-time active member of the Shamrock Club and a member of the Blessed Sacrament Parish for many years.

Emily's true passion was her family. She was a wonderful homemaker, who was well-known for her brownies and cupcakes and a deeply devoted and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all. Emily's greatest joy was to welcome family and friends into her home. They never went away without sampling some of her goodies. If they didn't eat them there, she sent some home with them. She had many fond memories of the vacations taken to northern Wisconsin, when raising her family.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Candahl of La Crosse, Michael (Elizabeth) McConaghy of Kenosha, Wis., and Thomas (Mary) McConaghy of La Crosse; her grandchildren, Kevin Candahl of La Crosse, Cory (Cindy) Candahl of Ft. Worth, Texas, Arthur (Jennifer) McConaghy of Columbus, Ohio, Shawn (Amanda) McConaghy of La Crosse, Michael (Lisa) McConaghy Jr., of Fort Campbell, Ky., Robert Breiling of Kenosha and Christine (Dean) Moser of Kenosha; and her great-grandchildren, Trey, Emma Jo, Madison, Carolyn and Courtney Candahl, Howie, Emma, Alex, Angelina, Kaleigh, Aiden, Tristan, Chase, Michael III, Samantha, Christian, Grace, Patience and Deke McConaghy, Isabelle and Kennedy Breiling and Josh Moser. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Patricia and Charlotte McConaghy. In addition to her husband, Arthur, she was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Myrtle Lee; an infant son, Gerald in 1952; and a sister, Frances Rogers (Robert).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Family and friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, where a prayer service will begin at 6:45 p.m. and also from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church. An online guest book is available at .