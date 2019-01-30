Emil “E.O.” Otto Schultz

Emil “E.O.” Otto Schultz, 82, peacefully passed away at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, Minn., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, surrounded by family. The cause was acute renal failure related to a small intestine cancer.

Born March 23, 1936, in La Crosse, to Robert M. and Gladys L. (Reck) Schultz as the eighth of 10 children, he lived the last 51 years of his life in Mahtomedi, Minn. He was a graduate of La Crosse's Central High School (1953) and Wisconsin State College (1957). Following college, he entered the Navy and served as Commission Ensign, OCS Class 40, Newport, R.I. He served in the Pacific Fleet; Tactical Air Control Squadron 13; USS Paul Revere (APA-248); Staff of Commandant, Ninth Naval District. After honorable discharge he was an employee of 3M for 32 years in various roles as a research chemist and in regulatory affairs.

At 3M he met his wife, Lucille M. (Mertz), whom he married in 1968. He was father to Julie Anna and Richard Leonard. The love he had for his family was quiet, but astounding and was matched only by his appreciation of extremely bad jokes, cameras, Beethoven, a small dog named Princess and a little cabin on the Mississippi. The irony of his passion for photography and film is that he was never in his pictures, but capturing the lives of the people and things he loved. We can't thank him enough for enduring the grumbles of his subjects at the time. He was a terrible campfire builder and an excellent fisherman; a true conservationist and an earnest scientist. In addition to love, he gave his wife, security and a good home, his son, photography and science and his daughter, music and the Green Bay Packers. He will be missed for everything we didn't yet know he wanted to share.

Emil was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, Herman, Robert, Richard, George and Philip; sisters-in-law, Marge and Donna; and brother-in-law, Richard Linn. He is survived by his wife; children; siblings, Margaret Franklin, Norma Linn, Stanley (Kathy), Donald (Sandy); numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; as well as many close civilian and military friends.

Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. Visitation at 10 a.m. Private family interment will occur on a later date. In lieu of flowers, any memorial funds should be directed to a reputable foundation for diabetes research; or to an organization which provides scholarship for training diabetes service dogs.

“The Tide Don't Ebb”

