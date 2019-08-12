Emerick Isaiah Chase
Emerick Isaiah Chase

August 12, 2019

Emerick was born into the arms of the Lord Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Emerick is the angel we anxiously awaited to arrive but the Lord called him home.
He was born to Raven Tillman and Lucas Chase of La Crosse. Grandparents are Loretta LaPoint (maternal) of La Crosse and Mary Goodenough (paternal) of Holmen.
The short time he was held and loved was not nearly enough. He is loved by all who met this tiny baby boy. A life inside the womb ... a love so strong. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation. A private prayer service is pending.
Published on August 13, 2019
