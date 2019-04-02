Elvira June Kolve

Elvira June Kolve, 83, formerly of rural Blair died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem.

Elvira was born Aug. 11, 1935, in the town of Pigeon, Trempealeau County, Wis., to Clarence and Ruth (Skumlien) Haugen. She married Eldrid Kolve Sept. 4, 1965, in Codington, S.D.

Elvira and Eldrid lived in Onalaska, prior to moving to Vosse Coulee in rural Blair, where Elvira enjoyed farm life for many years.

Elvira was employed as a bookkeeper for several years with different insurance companies.

Elvira enjoyed hunting and fishing, singing, traveling and camping, collecting rocks, gardening, canning, baking pies, quilting, reading, rollerskating, feeding and watching birds, deer and squirrels.

Elvira was a member of the Blair Lutheran Churches and was active in its various organizations.

Elvira is survived by four children, Diane (Craig) Richason of La Crosse, Pete (Michaeline) Kolve of Stoddard, Pam (Rich) Haller of Coon Valley and Al (Brenda) Kolve of Cable; six grandchildren, Amy Kolve, Brandon Kolve, Bethany Haller, Ben Haller, Shelby Hathaway and Shawna Hathaway; five great-grandchildren, Cohen, Rase, Autumn, Chloe and Keelan; three brothers, Merton (Sharon) Haugen of Pigeon Falls, Hans and Roger Haugen, both of Whitehall; a sister, Flicka (Kenny) Torpen of Strum.

In addition to her parents, Elvira was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Haugen; and two sisters, Lorraine Becker and Judy Fremstad.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in Blair Lutheran Church East, with burial in the Rest Haven Cemetery, both in Blair. Vicar Paul Sannerud will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.