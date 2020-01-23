Elvera M. Freyhoff
Elvera M. Freyhoff

January 23, 2020

ONALASKA -- Elvera M. Freyhoff, 92, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. Burial will occur Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on January 25, 2020
