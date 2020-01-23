Follow story
Elvera M. Freyhoff
January 23, 2020
ONALASKA -- Elvera M. Freyhoff, 92, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. Burial will occur Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on January 25, 2020
