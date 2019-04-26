Eloyse Rose Asmus
Eloyse Rose (Fruechte) Asmus passed away, Friday, April 26, 2019, Green Lea Manor, Mabel, Minn., after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
A local visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, Minn. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 809 Sixth Ave. S., West Bend, Wis. Burial will be in Washington County Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, and the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral and Cremation Service, West Bend, are assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
