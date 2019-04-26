Follow story
Eloyse Rose Asmus
April 26, 2019
Eloyse Rose (Fruechte) Asmus
Eloyse Rose (Fruechte) Asmus passed away, Friday, April 26, 2019, Green Lea Manor, Mabel, Minn., after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
A local visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, Minn. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 809 Sixth Ave. S., West Bend, Wis. Burial will be in Washington County Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, and the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral and Cremation Service, West Bend, are assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 30, 2019
