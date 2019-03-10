Elmer Thies
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Elmer Thies

March 10, 2019

Elmer Thies Elmer Thies
PORTLAND PRAIRIE, CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Elmer Thies, 104, of Portland Prairie, rural Caledonia, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon Sunday until the time of service, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 13, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Elmer
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 13, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.