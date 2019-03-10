Follow story
Elmer Thies
March 10, 2019
Elmer Thies
PORTLAND PRAIRIE, CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Elmer Thies, 104, of Portland Prairie, rural Caledonia, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon Sunday until the time of service, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 13, 2019
in memory of Elmer
