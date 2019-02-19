Elmer E. Sebranek

HILLSBORO -- Elmer E. Sebranek, 88, of rural Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born Aug. 28, 1930, to Albert and Ella (Vrbsky) Sebranek in the town of Hillsboro. He attended Knowlton School and graduated from the Hillsboro High School.

Elmer was united in marriage to Alice Frederick Sept. 16, 1953, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kendall.

He was a lifelong farmer in the town of Hillsboro. Elmer was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church at Mount Tabor, where he served as altar boy, lector, lay minister and president of the church council until its closing. Then they became members of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was president of the Knowlton School District.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Sebranek; sons, Steve Sebranek and Chris (Lori) Sebranek; and two granddaughters, Emily Jo and Kaitlin Marie.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Mount Tabor. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to .