Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Elmer E. Sebranek
August 28, 1930 - February 19, 2019
Elmer E. Sebranek
HILLSBORO -- Elmer E. Sebranek, 88, of rural Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1930, to Albert and Ella (Vrbsky) Sebranek in the town of Hillsboro. He attended Knowlton School and graduated from the Hillsboro High School.
Elmer was united in marriage to Alice Frederick Sept. 16, 1953, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kendall.
He was a lifelong farmer in the town of Hillsboro. Elmer was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church at Mount Tabor, where he served as altar boy, lector, lay minister and president of the church council until its closing. Then they became members of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was president of the Knowlton School District.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Sebranek; sons, Steve Sebranek and Chris (Lori) Sebranek; and two granddaughters, Emily Jo and Kaitlin Marie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Mount Tabor. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
HILLSBORO -- Elmer E. Sebranek, 88, of rural Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1930, to Albert and Ella (Vrbsky) Sebranek in the town of Hillsboro. He attended Knowlton School and graduated from the Hillsboro High School.
Elmer was united in marriage to Alice Frederick Sept. 16, 1953, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kendall.
He was a lifelong farmer in the town of Hillsboro. Elmer was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church at Mount Tabor, where he served as altar boy, lector, lay minister and president of the church council until its closing. Then they became members of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was president of the Knowlton School District.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Sebranek; sons, Steve Sebranek and Chris (Lori) Sebranek; and two granddaughters, Emily Jo and Kaitlin Marie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Mount Tabor. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Elmer
in memory of Elmer
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.