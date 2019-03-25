Elmer Mickelson

Elmer Mickelson, 93, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua.

Elmer was born Nov. 16, 1925, in West Salem, to Ben and Alma (Pederson) Mickelson as the oldest of six boys, along with two older sisters. Growing up on a farm during the great depression, Elmer volunteered for the Army in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1947. Not long after he met the love of his life, Delores Hoff, and they were married March 5, 1949, in Coon Valley.

Elmer and Delores spent life on the farm in Spring Coulee, Timber Coulee, and Portland during the earlier years of their marriage. Their first child, Dean, was born in 1950. Eventually, the family would move to La Crosse and their second son, Randy, would be born in 1960. Their youngest child and only daughter, Kristi, was born three years later.

Aside from farming Elmer worked for a variety of local businesses, including Trane Company, Lindsey Brothers, and St. Joseph Equipment on St. Joseph's Ridge. He ended his work career at La Crescent Farm and Orchard. For some time, Elmer and Delores owned and operated an antique store in La Crosse called The Curiosity Shoppe established on South 23rd St. He was an extremely hard-working man. Elmer was a jovial man who loved life and enjoyed good times. His faith was unwavering, even during the toughest days. He loved his family and had an especially deep love for Delores. The couple recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary March 5.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Delores; two sons, Dean (Linda) and Randy (Mary); a daughter, Kristi (Dennis) Smith; a grandson, Eric Mickelson; granddaughters, Kathryn Colby (Timothy Jr.), Hannah (Alec) and Rachel (Zach) Mickelson; a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Lind; and great-great-grandsons, Gionni and Kaito.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Esther and Bertha; and two brothers, Leslie and Norman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in La Crosse. The Rev. Joanne Richmond will officiate with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Condolences may be given at .