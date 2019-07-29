Elmer Paul Duellman

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. -- Elmer Paul Duellman, 79, of Fountain City passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 29, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in the family home in Fountain City, June 21, 1940, to Hilarion (Piggy) and Anna (Hoeppner) Duellman. He married Bernadette Konter Oct. 27, 1962. Elmer was self-employed and lived in Fountain City all his life and with Bernadette at his side. He operated Elmer's Auto Salvage, Elmer's Sales and Service, Bernie's Bargains, River Raceways and Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum. He loved all things having to do with cars and shared with everyone his passion for antiques, collecting and auto racing.

He is survived by Bernadette, his wife of 56 years; and six children, Les (Patti) Duellman, Rick (Peggy) Duellman, Brad (Jeanette Punches) Duellman, Melissa (Craig) Baker, Eric (Chelsey) Duellman, Amanda McKitty; 14 grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Kate, Elizabeth, Suzanne, Hillary, Danica (Joe), Dorisa, Alexis, Andrew, Natalie, Izabella, Jasmine, Kasheef; his brother, Louis Duellman; and his sisters, Jane Fish and Ruth Leahy; close family friend, Ralph Schmidt; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and good friends throughout the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two stepmothers, Eleanor and Ella; brothers, Tom, Robert and infant Joseph; sisters, Helen Gabrick and Ethel Schuth; several in-laws; a niece; nephews; and special family member, Tina Eveslage.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Elmer's life from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum. Come join family and friends to share stories, fellowship and Elmer's personal favorites, ice cream and Lakeview Drive-Inn root beer. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fountain City. The rosary will be prayed starting at 9:30 a.m. prior to Mass. Following Mass the family will lead a lap of Elmer's beloved Fountain City, prior to burial. Join in by bringing your own special ride. After Mass and burial, join the family for a luncheon, back up at Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts that will be used to support several of Elmer's favorite local groups and charities.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.