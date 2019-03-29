Ellamae Lucille Brandau

ONALASKA/KENDALL -- Ellamae Lucille Brandau died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Lakeview Health Center, West Salem.

She was born May 19, 1921, in the town of Wellington, near Kendall, to Friedrich and Frieda (Doms) Hoefs. Ellamae was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church on South Ridge, rural Ontario. She graduated from Kendall High School. Ellamae married Harvey Brandau in 1939. They subsequently moved to Baltimore, where Harvey worked for the Social Security Administration and then for the Navy Department. During World War II, Harvey served as a naval aviator and Ellamae accompanied him to several Naval bases throughout the U.S. After the war, they lived in Medford, Ore. In 1957, they moved back to Kendall and raised their family. She was employed as a secretary at Kendall Elementary School and then went to work for the Veterans' Administration Hospital in Tomah, retiring in 1982.

After her retirement, Ellamae became the manager of the State Bike Trail Headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail in Kendall. She served on the boards of Monroe County Senior Services, Hidden Valleys Tourism, RSVP Coulee Region, the Kendall Housing Authority and the Kendall Library. Ellamae served as secretary of the Tomah Concert Association and the Tomah Flyers' Club. She was also active in the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church ladies aid, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Kendall Lions Club, the Kendall American Legion Auxiliary, the Kendall Jolly Janes, the Republican Party, the West Central Flyers' Club and the Ninety Nines.

In 1999, she and Harvey moved to Onalaska, to live with their daughter, Ann, and son-in-law, John Halvorson. They subsequently joined Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Ellamae is survived by her three children, Allan (Rosanne) Brandau, Jana (Joseph) Underkofler and Ann (John) Halvorson; one sister, Vernabelle Kastberg; two grandchildren, Sergeant B.J. (Audrey) Underkofler and Joshua (Jessica) Underkofler; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, in 2001; her sister, Marguerite Pisha; and her brother, Mailen Hoefs.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1602 Park Ave., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Pastor Robert Wasseman will officiate. Interment will take place at 2:45 p.m. in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ontario. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the pastors of Mount Calvary for their faithful spiritual care and the staff of Lakeview Health Center for the faithful and loving physical care of Ellamae.