Ella Marie Yeske Meier

Ella Marie Yeske Meier passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Ella was born to Ella and William Yeske Aug. 12, 1933, in Sparta. Ella graduated from Sparta High School in 1950, alongside her sisters, Millie and Erma. Following high school, Ella earned her Beauty Culture Diploma in December, from the La Crosse School of Cosmetology. Ella proudly maintained her career as a beautician for 46 years. Always a hard worker, Ella was nonetheless forced to retire in June 1998, from the Visual Changes Beauty Salon, following complications from open heart surgery (vision loss in one eye) that left her unable to continue in her profession. Ella enjoyed gardening, maintaining both her colorful flowerbeds and plentiful vegetable gardens. She also was an excellent baker and was affectionately called the cookie lady by family who considered her Christmas frosted sugar cookies an annual favorite to be savored.

On April 23, 1955, Ella was united in marriage to S. E. (Bizz) Meier of Bangor, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sparta. They had 41 beautiful years together and had two sons, Michael and Russell.

Ella was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 52, Thomas Rooney Post 1530, and an auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1254, in La Crosse. Baptized and confirmed in the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, Ella was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse, for over 60 years.

Ella is survived by sister, Marjorie of Pennsylvania; two sons, Michael E. Meier (Nancy Stohs) of Wauwatosa, Wis., and Russell J. (Carla) Meier of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Elaina G. Meier, Sarah K. Meier (Scott Smith), Kennedy R. Meier and Waverley K. Meier; one great-grandchild, Luka Smith; and three stepgranddaughters. Ella is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including one special nephew, Gary Padesky, who blessed Ella with innumerable acts of kindness and compassion over the years.

Ella was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Bizz; two brothers, Howard of Sparta and Calvin of La Crosse, an infant brother, Leo Edward; three sisters, Irene Hanson of La Crosse, Mildred Padesky of La Crosse and Erma Sandman Gates of Bangor; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Marjorie) McMullin, Orlin (Irene) Hanson, Jack (Mildred) Padesky, Paul (Erma) Sandman, Robert (La Vonne) Meier; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Calvin) Yeske, Elsa (Howard) Yeske and La Vonne (Robert) Meier; daughter-in-law, Sharon K. Meier; niece, Linda Raymer; granddaughter, Avonleigh Meier; and dear friend, Robert Johnson.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Pastor Richard Pamperin will officiate with burial to follow immediately at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.