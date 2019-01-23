Follow story
January 23, 2019
Ella Bendina Olstad, 98, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 420 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate. Schumacher-Kish Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit our online guestbook for Ella at www.schumacher-kish.com for a full obituary and to send condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Salvation Army, Bethany Lutheran Homes, or the charity of donor's choice in Ella's name.
