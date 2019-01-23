Ella Bendina Olstad

Ella Bendina Olstad, 98, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.

She was born Jan. 9, 1921, to Edward and Bertha (Olson) Wangen, Lanesboro, Minn. She was baptized, confirmed and married by the Rev. N. S. Magelson at Elstad Lutheran Church. She graduated from Lanesboro High School and later attended classes at WWTI in La Crosse. She married Juel N. Olstad Aug. 25, 1945.

Ella was a former president of Bethany Auxiliary and a former president of St. Paul's Lutheran Church ALCW. She taught Sunday school for several years, as well as being a Girl Scout leader in the Riverland Council. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church since January 1954, the Ruth (Elizabeth) Circle and WELCA and was active in their stewardship work for Lutheran World Relief. Ella enjoyed quilting, knitting sweaters and working on LWR projects. She was proof-reader for the St. Paul's Lutheran Church 'Bond' and weekly worship service bulletins for several years as well as assembling them.

Ella is survived by a daughter, Joan Olstad Robinson, Albuquerque. She is also survived by two sisters, Orillie Iverson, Byron, Minn., and Gladys Ziemer, St. James, Minn.; one brother, Merlin (Marge) Wangen, Onalaska; many nieces and nephews, cousins in Norway, whom she and her family enjoyed visiting in 1964, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juel, in August 1993; her parents; four brothers, James, Kenneth, twins, Peter and Palmer; two sisters, Ruth Beatty and Marian Bothun; and son-in-law, Jack Robinson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Ella at to send condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Salvation Army, Bethany Lutheran Homes, or the charity of donor's choice in Ella's name.

Thanks to the assisted living staff, employees and friends at Bethany on Cass for a great place to live.