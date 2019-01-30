Elizabeth Wing
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Elizabeth Wing

January 30, 2019

Elizabeth Wing Elizabeth "Liz" Wing
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering for Elizabeth "Liz" Wing, a long-time La Crosse resident who died Jan. 30, 2019. The celebration of her life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the community room of the RiverPlace Apartments, One Riverplace Drive.
Published on May 11, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Elizabeth
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 11, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.