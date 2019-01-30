Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Elizabeth Wing
January 30, 2019
Elizabeth "Liz" Wing
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering for Elizabeth "Liz" Wing, a long-time La Crosse resident who died Jan. 30, 2019. The celebration of her life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the community room of the RiverPlace Apartments, One Riverplace Drive.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering for Elizabeth "Liz" Wing, a long-time La Crosse resident who died Jan. 30, 2019. The celebration of her life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the community room of the RiverPlace Apartments, One Riverplace Drive.
Published on May 11, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Elizabeth
in memory of Elizabeth
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.