Elizabeth A. Ross
March 03, 2019
Elizabeth "Liz" A. Ross
LA CROSSE/BLOOMER, Wis. -- Elizabeth "Liz" A. Ross, 92, of La Crosse and Bloomer, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Stoddard American Legion. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family. A full obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 9, 2019
