Elizabeth Jane (Calendo) Mueller

ONALASKA -- Elizabeth Jane (Calendo) Mueller, 81, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Mayo Health System, La Crosse. Born to James and Elizabeth (Hayes) Calendo of Illinois, Aug. 26, 1937, "Janie" was the oldest girl among 12 siblings and excelled in being a caretaker from the start. She married Paul Mueller in 1957 and later divorced. They were blessed with five children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one on the way, all of whom remain close in later years.

In addition to caring for her family, her early life was spent working and traveling to visit family. She got the chance to share her heavenly cooking with the world while owning her own Italian restaurant, Mama's, in Durango, Colo., in the late 1970s/early 80s, which she adored doing. The Midwest had her heart, however, and she moved back home to manage the well-known Maple Grove Country Club in West Salem, just in time to become a grandmother for the first time in 1984.

In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, shopping, walking and socializing with her friends, both near and far. She was the glue that held a large family together, often packing us into her apartment for home cooked meals, such as lasagna or fried chicken; and remaining in constant contact with everyone to stay as involved in our lives as she could be. Her colloquialisms, recipes and memories will live on in the hearts of her friends and family for many, many, years to come.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday morning at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude's Research Center. Online guestbook may be signed at .

Che possa riposare in pace, ("May she rest in peace").