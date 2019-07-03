Elizabeth Jane Mueller
July 03, 2019

Elizabeth Jane Mueller (Calendo), 81, born to James and Elizabeth Calendo (Hayes) of Illinois, was reunited with the Lord, Our Savior, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Beloved mother, grandmother (Nana), great-grandmother, sister and friend, "Janie" embraced everyone she met as family and displayed a limitless capacity for love, affection and keeping everyone well-fed.
She is survived by siblings, Michael, Faith, Richard, Mary Ellyn, Magdaline, Veronica, John and Stephen; children, Mark (Jackie), Matthew, Kurt, Tina (Jeff) and Kevin (Julie); grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather (Justin), Keith, Jessica (Adam), Jake Van Duyne, Sophia, Analiese and Cade; great-grandchildren, Emmy Lou and #2 due November 2019; and many friends near and far.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James, Patrick and Thomas.
Full obituary including service details to follow.
Published on July 6, 2019
in memory of Elizabeth
