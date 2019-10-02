Follow story
Elizabeth Ann Macaulay
October 02, 2019
Elizabeth Ann Macaulay
Elizabeth Ann Macaulay, 59, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, after a courageous and long battle with depression and anxiety.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Ione; and her sister, Marietta.
Liz was a poet and a life-long lover of words. She was the first in her family to graduate college, earning a bachelor of arts in English with a minor in women's studies. She lived her entire life along the Mississippi River and delighted in its natural ephemera. Most of all, she cherished being a mother and was steadfast in her devotion to her family. She dedicated her life to caring for others and never missed an opportunity to send the perfect note card for every occasion.
In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all of the stars in the night sky are laughing when you look at the sky at night. - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Survivors include her children, Lola Dvorak and wife, Dina Dvorak, Megan Larson and husband, Kristopher Thingvold, James Larson and fiancee, Rachel Rhodes, and Katherine Hafemann and partner, Sam Otten; her children's fathers, Steven Larson and Lee Hafemann; her granddaughter, Etta Rose; and her beloved pup, Squatch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to Wisconsin Public Radio.
An Irish wake will be held to celebrate her life and bawdy wit on February 16.
