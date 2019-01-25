Elizabeth Jones
Elizabeth Jones

January 25, 2019

BARABOO, Wis. -- Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Jones, nee McGaver, 93, of Baraboo passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Baraboo.
Her family will celebrate her life with ceremonies in the warmer summer time, when family and friends may better travel to give her a true final farewell.
